The Secretary to the President, Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake, met with François Valérian, Chair of Transparency International, who is currently on a brief visit to Sri Lanka.

During the discussion yesterday (29), Dr. Kumanayake highlighted the Government’s ongoing efforts to combat corruption in both the public and private sectors. He noted that several new initiatives had been launched, with significant progress already recorded in strengthening anti-corruption mechanisms.

He further emphasised that plans were underway to raise public awareness on bribery and corruption, with the broader aim of eliminating corrupt practices, ensuring effective utilisation of public funds and fostering a culture of integrity in the country, according to the President’s Media Davison (PMD).

Valérian commended the Government’s initiatives, particularly the establishment of Internal Affairs Units within public institutions to prevent corruption, as well as measures introduced under the Clean Sri Lanka Programme.

He underlined the importance of sustained collaboration between government and civil society in advancing anti-corruption goals and reaffirmed Transparency International’s commitment to supporting Sri Lanka through continued partnership, the PMD added.

