28 acres of Kandy Hospital occupied by unauthorised settlers: Director

August 31, 2025   07:08 am

Dr. Iresha Fernando, the Director of the Kandy National Hospital states that out of the 58 acres of land belonging to the hospital, 28 acres have been occupied by unauthorised settlers.

Dr. Iresha Fernando mentioned that buildings continue to be constructed on this land, and as a result, the hospital is facing severe difficulties in carrying out its operations.

The Kandy National Hospital, which is the second-largest national hospital in Sri Lanka, also functions as a teaching hospital.

It has 80 wards, 11 intensive care units, and several other treatment units.

Although the hospital could be further developed to serve the large number of patients who arrive daily from all parts of the island, this progress has been hindered.

The main reason is the unauthorized occupation of the hospital’s land by individuals, according to Director Dr. Iresha Fernando.

Houses, shops, and other buildings have been constructed on this land, and further construction continues to take place.

Additionally, shops, flower stalls, and motorcycle parking have even obstructed the access road to the Kandy National Hospital.

As a result, it has become difficult to even bring a critically ill patient to the hospital in a timely manner, officials stated.

They have requested immediate intervention of authorities to address the concerns and ensure smooth operation of the Kandy hospital.  

