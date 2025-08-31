Fuel prices reduced

The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (Ceypetco) has announced a revision of fuel prices effective from midnight today (31).

According to the announcement, the price of Auto Diesel will be reduced by Rs. 6 to Rs. 283 per litre, and Super Diesel will be reduced by Rs. 12 to Rs. 313 per litre.

Petrol 92 Octane will be reduced by Rs. 6 to Rs. 299 per litre.

Meanwhile, there will be no change in the prices of Petrol 95 Octane and Kerosene.

The revised rates are as follows:

Petrol 92 Octane – Rs. 299 (reduced by Rs. 6)

Petrol 95 Octane – Rs. 341 (not revised)

Auto Diesel – Rs. 283 (reduced by Rs. 6)

Super Diesel – Rs. 313 (reduced by Rs. 12)

Kerosene – Rs. 185 (not revised)