Fuel prices reduced

Fuel prices reduced

August 31, 2025   10:21 pm

The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (Ceypetco) has announced a revision of fuel prices effective from midnight today (31).

According to the announcement, the price of Auto Diesel will be reduced by Rs. 6 to Rs. 283 per litre, and Super Diesel will be reduced by Rs. 12 to Rs. 313 per litre. 

Petrol 92 Octane will be reduced by Rs. 6 to Rs. 299 per litre. 

Meanwhile, there will be no change in the prices of Petrol 95 Octane and Kerosene.

The revised rates are as follows:

Petrol 92 Octane – Rs. 299 (reduced by Rs. 6)
Petrol 95 Octane – Rs. 341 (not revised)
Auto Diesel – Rs. 283 (reduced by Rs. 6)
Super Diesel – Rs. 313 (reduced by Rs. 12)
Kerosene – Rs. 185 (not revised)

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Farmers protest government land acquisition,raise concerns with Opposition Leader (English)

Farmers protest government land acquisition,raise concerns with Opposition Leader (English)

Farmers protest government land acquisition,raise concerns with Opposition Leader (English)

'International Investors, Partners Confident in Governance Reforms'  Treasury Secretary (English)

'International Investors, Partners Confident in Governance Reforms'  Treasury Secretary (English)

Ranil put on a show by staying in prison for a while, says Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Ranil put on a show by staying in prison for a while, says Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Govt is committed to dismantling underworld networks, says Minister Wijepala (English)

Govt is committed to dismantling underworld networks, says Minister Wijepala (English)

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Underworld kingpins including ' Kehelbaddara Padme' brought back to Sri Lanka from Indonesia (English)

Underworld kingpins including ' Kehelbaddara Padme' brought back to Sri Lanka from Indonesia (English)

Dilith Jayaweera on the true relationship between Ranil and President Anura Kumara (English)

Dilith Jayaweera on the true relationship between Ranil and President Anura Kumara (English)

International Day of Victims of Enforced Disappearances commemorated in Sri Lanka (English)

International Day of Victims of Enforced Disappearances commemorated in Sri Lanka (English)