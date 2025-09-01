Several spells of showers expected in parts of the island

The Meteorology Department states that several spells of showers will occur in Sabaragamuwa province and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya districts.

A few showers may occur in Western and North-western provinces and Galle and Matara districts.

Meanwhile, showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Uva province and in Ampara, Batticaloa and Mullaitivu districts after 2.00 p.m.

Strong winds of about 40-50 kmph can be expected at times over Western slopes of the central hills and in North-central and North-western provinces and in Trincomalee and Hambantota districts.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by strong winds, the Met. Department said.

The sun is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka during 28th of August to 07th of September due to its apparent southward relative motion.

The nearest places of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead today (01) are Mudalaipalai, Balagollagama, Rajanganaya, Eppawala, Medirigiriya, Palliththidal, Vakarei about 12.10 noon.