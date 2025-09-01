Child dies falling into irrigation well in Polpithigama

Child dies falling into irrigation well in Polpithigama

September 1, 2025   12:11 pm

A six-year-old boy has died after falling into an irrigation well in Polpithigama, police stated.

It is reported that the child passed away while being admitted to the Polpithigama Hospital for treatment.

The deceased was residing in Moragollagama, Welipitiya.

According to preliminary investigations, it has been revealed that the child had been playing alone when he fell into an unprotected well located behind his house.

The body has been placed at the morgue of the Polpithigama Hospital.

Polpithigama Police are conducting further investigations.

