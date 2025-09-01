There is no longer a threat of war in the country - President Anura Kumara

September 1, 2025   03:27 pm

There is no longer a threat of war in the country, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has stated while attending an event in Jaffna.

President Dissanayake made this statement while attending the launch of the third phase of the Myliddy Fisheries Harbour Development Project in Jaffna this morning (01).

The symbolic inauguration of the third phase of the Myliddy Fisheries Harbour Development Project took place by the President.

Under this initiative, it is planned to provide essential facilities such as water, electricity, fuel, cold storage, net-mending centers, auction halls, and radio communication centers not only for the fishing communities in the Northern Province but also for fishing vessels arriving from the Eastern and Southern Provinces. The government has allocated Rs. 298 million for this purpose in this year’s budget.

The President emphasized that the people of the North played a decisive role in uniting the previously divided population during the last general election, and that such unity should be further strengthened in the future. He also highlighted that children should never be divided.

The President stated that his government is working tirelessly to solve the country’s issues without dividing it into North, South, or East, and is paying increased attention to the economic challenges faced by the people in the North.

He further noted that while previous governments acted with the expectation of war, the current administration is operating in a manner that ensures no form of war arises again in the country, and is focused on building peace and unity. The President announced that all lands in the North that were handed over to the security forces during the war and can be released will be returned to the people.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to protecting the seas, islands, and land around the country for the benefit of the people and stated that no external influence would be allowed to interfere in these matters.

