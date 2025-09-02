Few showers expected in parts of the island today

September 2, 2025   05:37 am

A few showers may occur in the Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle, Matara, Kandy, and Nuwara-Eliya districts.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Uva province and in Ampara and Batticaloa districts after 2.00 p.m.

Fairly strong winds of about (30-40) kmph can be expected at times over Western slopes of the central hills and in North-central and North-western provinces and in Hambantota district.

The sun is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka during 28th of August to 07th of September due to its apparent southward relative motion. The nearest places of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead today (02) are Andigama, Balalla, Migaswewa, Bambaragaswewa, Bakamuna, Aralaganwila, Chenkalady, Eravur about 12.10 noon.

