Inaugural session of Tourism Promotion Task Force held

The inaugural session of the Tourism Promotion Task Force was held at the Presidential Secretariat yesterday (02), the President’s Media Division said.

During the session, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism Vijitha Herath stated that the attention of the government was drawn towards establishing a Task Force dedicated to promoting the tourism sector with two main objectives in mind.

The Minister said, “The decision was made with two main objectives of revitalizing the tourism industry and generating direct income growth for the national economy. This task force will be empowered to make decisions related to the promotion of the tourism sector.”

During the session, discussions focused on preparing plans to promote the tourism sector, ensuring government institutions operate within a unified framework to implement necessary decisions, as well as addressing the challenges faced by both tourists and industry entrepreneurs, the PMD added.

The importance of formulating future plans, in collaboration with all government institutions and private sector stakeholders, to ensure the success of the upcoming tourist season in the country was also emphasized.

Secretary to the President Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake, Senior Additional Secretary to the President Roshan Gamage, Senior Advisor to the President on Economic Affairs Duminda Hulangamuwa, Secretary to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism Aruni Ranaraja, Secretary to the Ministry of Public Administration, Provincial Councils and Local Government S. Aloka Bandara, Chairman of the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority and the Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau Buddhika Hewawasam, along with Ministry officials and Private sector industry representatives.