Ella Bus Accident: Death toll rises to 15, several injured

The death toll from the bus crash near the 24th Km Post on the Ella-Wellawaya main road last night (4) has reportedly increased to 15.

At least fifteen individuals, including nine females, were reported dead, while 18 others — 11 males and seven females, including children — sustained injuries when a bus toppled down a precipice near the 24th km post on the Ella–Wellawaya main road last night, police confirmed.

More than 15 patients have been admitted to the Badulla Teaching Hospital, with several said to be in critical condition.

The accident occurred when the bus, carrying a group of employees from the Tangalle Municipal Council who had been on an excursion, veered off the road and toppled down a slope of approximately 500 metres before coming to a halt.

The group had been returning to Tangalle from Ella at the time of the accident. Police said around 30 people were on board the bus when the incident took place.