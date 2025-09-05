Few showers expected in parts of the island today

Few showers expected in parts of the island today

September 5, 2025   06:24 am

A few showers may occur in the Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle, Matara, Kandy, Nuwara Eliya, and Jaffna districts, according to the Department of Meteorology.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Uva province and in Ampara, Batticaloa, and Mullaitivu districts after 2:00 p.m.

Mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere across the island, the Meteorological Department added.

Meanwhile, fairly strong winds of about 30–40 kmph can be expected at times over the western slopes of the central hills, in the North-central and North-western provinces, and in Hambantota district.

The sun is expected to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka from 28 August to 7 September due to its apparent southward relative motion, the department added.

The nearest places in Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead today (5) are Nalluruwa, Balangoda, Rathmalawinna, Buduruwagala, and Panama at around 12:09 noon.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Case against ex-Ministers Mahindananda and Nalin Fernando adjourned to October 10 (English)

Case against ex-Ministers Mahindananda and Nalin Fernando adjourned to October 10 (English)

Case against ex-Ministers Mahindananda and Nalin Fernando adjourned to October 10 (English)

CEB trade unions to launch 'work-to-rule' campaign (English)

CEB trade unions to launch 'work-to-rule' campaign (English)

Cabinet nod to remove concessions granted to MPs to purchase houses from Viyathpura (English)

Cabinet nod to remove concessions granted to MPs to purchase houses from Viyathpura (English)

200 children with cancer die annually in Sri Lanka: NCCP (English)

200 children with cancer die annually in Sri Lanka: NCCP (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

CEB workers to launch 'work-to-rule' trade union action tomorrow (English)

CEB workers to launch 'work-to-rule' trade union action tomorrow (English)

Inaugural session of Tourism Promotion Task Force held (English)

Inaugural session of Tourism Promotion Task Force held (English)