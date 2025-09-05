Few showers expected in parts of the island today

A few showers may occur in the Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle, Matara, Kandy, Nuwara Eliya, and Jaffna districts, according to the Department of Meteorology.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Uva province and in Ampara, Batticaloa, and Mullaitivu districts after 2:00 p.m.

Mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere across the island, the Meteorological Department added.

Meanwhile, fairly strong winds of about 30–40 kmph can be expected at times over the western slopes of the central hills, in the North-central and North-western provinces, and in Hambantota district.

The sun is expected to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka from 28 August to 7 September due to its apparent southward relative motion, the department added.

The nearest places in Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead today (5) are Nalluruwa, Balangoda, Rathmalawinna, Buduruwagala, and Panama at around 12:09 noon.