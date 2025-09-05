President calls for brotherhood, peace, and compassion on Milad-un-Nabi

President of Sri Lanka, Anura Kumara Dissanayake has extended his greetings on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad, observed by Muslim communities around the world as Milad-un-Nabi.

In his message, the President highlighted the life and teachings of the Holy Prophet Muhammad, describing him as “a religious leader who dedicated his life to creating a moral society and accomplished a significant mission in that regard. He was also the pioneer in establishing a just and ethical system.”

He added that despite numerous challenges, Prophet Muhammad’s patience and forbearance allowed him to transform a fractured society into a community guided by the principles of brotherhood, peace, and compassion, the President’s Media Division (PMD) said.

Calling on citizens to commemorate Milad-un-Nabi by following the Prophet’s teachings, the President said:

“As we strive to elevate our nation to a greater level through a new paradigm based on compassion and love, I invite all of you who are part of this journey with us to enhance this year’s celebration of Milad-un-Nabi by adhering to the principles espoused by the Holy Prophet Muhammad.”

Full message of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake:

“Today is the day we honour the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad, a momentous occasion that is respectfully celebrated by Muslim brethren around the world as Milad-un-Nabi.

The Holy Prophet Muhammad, the last Prophet of Islam, was a religious leader who dedicated his life to creating a moral society and accomplished a significant mission in that regard. He was also the pioneer in establishing a just and ethical system.

In conveying the message of Islam to the society of his era, Prophet Muhammad faced numerous challenges. However, his greatest strengths were his patience and forbearance. Rather than accepting a fractured and divided Arab society, he devoted twenty-three years of his life through his teachings, actions, sacrifices and exemplary lifestyle to foster a community inspired by the core principles of Islam: one that embraced the principles of brotherhood, peace and compassion.

The doctrine of his teachings was the profound principle of equality that no person is superior or inferior to another on the basis of race, caste, or colour. His commitment to abolishing social divides and instilling equality in the hearts of humanity stands as a timeless guide as we work today to create a lawful, ethical and virtuous society amidst contemporary social challenges.

As we strive to elevate our nation to a greater level through a new paradigm based on compassion and love, I invite all of you who are part of this journey with us to enhance this year’s celebration of Milad-un-Nabi by adhering to the principles espoused by the Holy Prophet Muhammad.

May all Sri Lankan Muslims and the Muslim brethren around the world be blessed with a meaningful Milad-un-Nabi!”

