Sri Lanka to protect fish resources in 250 reservoirs

Sri Lanka to protect fish resources in 250 reservoirs

September 5, 2025   12:31 pm

The Sri Lankan government has approved a proposal to install barrier nets in 250 permanent freshwater reservoirs in two years to prevent the loss of fish stock and increase inland fish production, a statement by the Department of Government Information said on Thursday.

The statement noted that between 20,000 and 40,000 kg of fish are washed out of a single freshwater reservoir annually when the water is released for various reasons.

The loss of mature fish, particularly those with reproductive capacity, has severely depleted future fish stocks, the statement said, adding that freshwater and aquaculture farming play a major role in providing nutritious food for people in rural areas.

According to official data, Sri Lanka has 95 species of freshwater fish and 52 of them are endemic to the country.

Source: Xinhua
--Agencies 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Case against ex-Ministers Mahindananda and Nalin Fernando adjourned to October 10 (English)

Case against ex-Ministers Mahindananda and Nalin Fernando adjourned to October 10 (English)

CEB trade unions to launch 'work-to-rule' campaign (English)

CEB trade unions to launch 'work-to-rule' campaign (English)

Cabinet nod to remove concessions granted to MPs to purchase houses from Viyathpura (English)

Cabinet nod to remove concessions granted to MPs to purchase houses from Viyathpura (English)

200 children with cancer die annually in Sri Lanka: NCCP (English)

200 children with cancer die annually in Sri Lanka: NCCP (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

CEB workers to launch 'work-to-rule' trade union action tomorrow (English)

CEB workers to launch 'work-to-rule' trade union action tomorrow (English)