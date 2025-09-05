The President’s Fund has decided to grant compensation of Rs. 1 million each to the families of those who lost their lives in the bus accident that occurred last night (04) on the Ella–Wellawaya main road, the President’s Media Division (PMD) said.

A bus, which was carrying a group of Tangalle Urban Council employees and their families returning from a trip, veered off the road near the 24th kilometer post on the Ella–Wellawaya main road at around 9:00 p.m. last night (04).

It first collided with an oncoming SUV vehicle and then the road’s metal barrier before plunging around 1,000 feet down a precipice.

A total of 15 individuals — including Tangalle Urban Council Secretary T.W.K. Rupasena, 12 council employees, two children, and the bus driver — were killed in the accident.

18 others including several children were injured and are currently receiving treatment at the Badulla Teaching Hospital.