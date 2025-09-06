Few showers expected in parts of the island today

The Meteorology Department states that a few showers may occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa, and Northern Provinces, as well as in Galle, Matara, Kandy, and Nuwara Eliya Districts.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Uva, Eastern, and North Central Provinces after 2.00 p.m.

Mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere in the island, the Department said.

The sun will be directly overhead Sri Lanka from the 28th of August to the 7th of September due to its apparent southward relative motion.

The nearest places in Sri Lanka over which the sun is directly overhead today (6th) are Ahungalla, Elpitiya, Amugoda, Thawalama, Deniyaya, Urubokka, Embilipitiya, Suriyawewa, Beralihela, and Galkaduwa at about 12.08 noon.