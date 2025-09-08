Showers expected in parts of the island today

September 8, 2025   06:43 am

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in Northern, North-Central, Eastern, Central, Sabaragamuwa and Uva provinces and in Kurunegala and Hambantota districts after 1.00 p.m.  today (08), the Department of Meteorology said.

Fairly heavy rainfall above 75 mm are likely at some places, it said.

A few showers may occur in Western Province and in Galle and Matara districts, the Met. Department added.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

