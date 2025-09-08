The project titled ‘Let’s Return Kala Wewa to the Elephants’, as part of the ‘Clean Sri Lanka’ initiative, has been carried out in the floodplain areas of the Kala Wewa National Park.

According to the Presidential Media Division, the project was implemented over a three-day period.

It has been reported that due to the widespread growth of invasive plant species, including Common water hyacinth (commonly known as Jaan Jabara), across many tank beds in the North Central Province, the natural grasslands vital for wild elephants have been lost.

In response, invasive plants—particularly Japan Jabara—were removed from the tank beds of Kala Wewa and several lakes in the Anuradhapura district.

The PMD added that more than 20 acres of land previously overrun with invasive plant species were completely cleared as part of this project.