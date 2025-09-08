Lets Return Kala Wewa to the Elephants project conducted

Lets Return Kala Wewa to the Elephants project conducted

September 8, 2025   11:14 am

The project titled ‘Let’s Return Kala Wewa to the Elephants’, as part of the ‘Clean Sri Lanka’ initiative, has been carried out in the floodplain areas of the Kala Wewa National Park.

According to the Presidential Media Division, the project was implemented over a three-day period.

It has been reported that due to the widespread growth of invasive plant species, including Common water hyacinth (commonly known as Jaan Jabara), across many tank beds in the North Central Province, the natural grasslands vital for wild elephants have been lost.

In response, invasive plants—particularly Japan Jabara—were removed from the tank beds of Kala Wewa and several lakes in the Anuradhapura district.

The PMD added that more than 20 acres of land previously overrun with invasive plant species were completely cleared as part of this project.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath departs for Geneva to attend UNHRC session (English)

Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath departs for Geneva to attend UNHRC session (English)

Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath departs for Geneva to attend UNHRC session (English)

Batticaloa Airport to be developed for tourism promotion - CAA Chairman (English)

Batticaloa Airport to be developed for tourism promotion - CAA Chairman (English)

Seven-day detention orders obtained by police for ex-SLPP PS member Piyal Manamperi (English)

Seven-day detention orders obtained by police for ex-SLPP PS member Piyal Manamperi (English)

Several significant religious events held to mark Binara Full Moon Poya Day (English)

Several significant religious events held to mark Binara Full Moon Poya Day (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2025.09.07

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2025.09.07

Former SLPP PS member arrested over chemicals for Kehelbaddara Padme's meth lab (English)

Former SLPP PS member arrested over chemicals for Kehelbaddara Padme's meth lab (English)

Rividanavi Solar Power Park: Construction of Sri Lanka's largest renewable energy project begins (English)

Rividanavi Solar Power Park: Construction of Sri Lanka's largest renewable energy project begins (English)

60th session of UNHRC to begin on September 08 (English)

60th session of UNHRC to begin on September 08 (English)