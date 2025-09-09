January 1, 1970 05:30 am
Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.
Most Viewed
- Sri Lanka records USD 5.11B remittances in first 8 months of 2025
- No reports of injuries to Sri Lankans due to violent protests in Nepal: MFA
- Foreign Ministry issues advisory for Sri Lankans in Nepal
- Nepals Supreme Court and ministers homes set on fire amidst public revolt
- Several blasts heard in Qatars Doha, Israeli media says Hamas leadership targeted