Fairly heavy rainfall expected in parts of the island today

The Meteorology Department states that several spells of showers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North Western provinces and in Galle, Matara, Kandy and Nuwara Eliya districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Eastern and Uva provinces and in Mullaitivu district after 1.00 p.m.

Fairly heavy rainfall above 50 mm are likely in some places, the Met Department said.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damage caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.