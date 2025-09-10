January 1, 1970   05:30 am

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Amendment to Press Council Act not an attempt to suppress social media - Cabinet Spokesman (English)

Amendment to Press Council Act not an attempt to suppress social media - Cabinet Spokesman (English)

Cabinet greenlights Rs. 750M allocation for first stage of Dambulla Industrial Park (English)

Cabinet greenlights Rs. 750M allocation for first stage of Dambulla Industrial Park (English)

Sri Lanka needs thinkers who question, create, and innovate  PM Harini (English)

Sri Lanka needs thinkers who question, create, and innovate  PM Harini (English)

Sampath Manamperi an ex-cop and suspect in Raviraj murder  Cabinet Spokesman (English)

Sampath Manamperi an ex-cop and suspect in Raviraj murder  Cabinet Spokesman (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin