Fairly heavy rainfall above 50 mm likely in some areas today

September 11, 2025   05:38 am

Several spells of showers will occur in the Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-western provinces and in the Galle, Matara, Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya districts today (11), the Department of Meteorology.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the Northern, Eastern and Uva provinces after 1.00 p.m., the Met. Department added.

Fairly heavy falls of about 50 mm are likely at some places.

Meanwhile, the general public has also requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

