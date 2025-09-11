109 Sri Lankans currently in Nepal are safe, Foreign Ministry confirms

A total of 109 Sri Lankans currently in Nepal are accounted for and safe, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed.

Issuing an update, the Foreign Ministry said it is in constant contact with the Sri Lankan Embassy and several community members in Kathmandu to obtain updates and assist Sri Lankans where necessary.

Meanwhile, the Foreign Ministry said the 73 Sri Lankan pilgrims, who traveled to Lumbini by road from India, have safely crossed the border entering India.

Embassy officials had directly engaged with Nepalese immigration authorities to expedite the necessary procedures.

The Embassy further stated that the Nepal Army has taken control of the security situation in the country and has issued instructions for the public to remain at home.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also advised Sri Lankans in Nepal to take precautions and remain indoors to protect themselves from possible attacks amidst the ongoing violent protests in the country.

The Ministry further announced that Sri Lankan Embassy officials can be contacted around the clock over the phone via the number: ‪+977 9851048653‬.

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Thushara Rodrigo also stated that the ministry continues to monitor the situation in Nepal.