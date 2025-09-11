Parliament adjourned for 10 minutes

Parliament has been adjourned for 10 minutes following a heated situation in the chamber this morning (11).

The opposition expressed strong displeasure over the ruling by the Speaker of House Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne yesterday (10) in relation to the No-Confidence Motion presented against the Deputy Minister of Defence Major General Aruna Jayasekara (Retd.).

Several members of the opposition demanded the Speaker to reveal the exact cause for the dismissal of the No-Confidence Motion.

The Speaker then announced that he considered several matters before deciding to dismiss the motion.

However, Opposition MPs once again requested the Speaker to present facts and reports to the house that prompted him to not take forward the No-Confidence Motion.

Leader of the House Minister Bimal Rathnayake then rose to the floor and defended the decision taken by the Speaker.

Subsequently, a heated situation ensued which prompted the Speaker to adjourn the house for 10 minutes.