Parliament adjourned for 10 minutes

Parliament adjourned for 10 minutes

September 11, 2025   09:54 am

Parliament has been adjourned for 10 minutes following a heated situation in the chamber this morning (11).

The opposition expressed strong displeasure over the ruling by the Speaker of House Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne yesterday (10) in relation to the No-Confidence Motion presented against the Deputy Minister of Defence Major General Aruna Jayasekara (Retd.).

Several members of the opposition demanded the Speaker to reveal the exact cause for the dismissal of the No-Confidence Motion.

The Speaker then announced that he considered several matters before deciding to dismiss the motion.

However, Opposition MPs once again requested the Speaker to present facts and reports to the house that prompted him to not take forward the No-Confidence Motion.

Leader of the House Minister Bimal Rathnayake then rose to the floor and defended the decision taken by the Speaker.

Subsequently, a heated situation ensued which prompted the Speaker to adjourn the house for 10 minutes.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Police broaden probe after new info emerges on chemical stocks used in 'Ice' production (English)

Police broaden probe after new info emerges on chemical stocks used in 'Ice' production (English)

Police broaden probe after new info emerges on chemical stocks used in 'Ice' production (English)

No-Confidence Motion against Dy Defence Minister: Opposition threatens NCM against Speaker (English)

No-Confidence Motion against Dy Defence Minister: Opposition threatens NCM against Speaker (English)

Customs revenue increases to Rs. 429 Billion after the arrivals of 154,000 imported vehicles (English)

Customs revenue increases to Rs. 429 Billion after the arrivals of 154,000 imported vehicles (English)

Opposition seeks explanation from Speaker after no-confidence motion dismissed without debate (English)

Opposition seeks explanation from Speaker after no-confidence motion dismissed without debate (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Amendment to Press Council Act not an attempt to suppress social media - Cabinet Spokesman (English)

Amendment to Press Council Act not an attempt to suppress social media - Cabinet Spokesman (English)

Cabinet greenlights Rs. 750M allocation for first stage of Dambulla Industrial Park (English)

Cabinet greenlights Rs. 750M allocation for first stage of Dambulla Industrial Park (English)