Several spells of showers expected in parts of the island

Several spells of showers will occur in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle, Matara, Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya districts, the Department of Meteorology said.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Northern, Eastern and Uva provinces after 1.00 p.m.

Fairly heavy rainfall of about 50 mm are likely at some places.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.