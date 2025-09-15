Several spells of showers expected in parts of the island

Several spells of showers will occur in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle, Matara, Kandy, and Nuwara Eliya districts, the Department of Meteorology said.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Uva and Eastern provinces and in Hambantota district after 1.00 p.m.

Fairly heavy falls of about 50 mm are likely at some places, the Met. Department added.

Cloudy skies can be expected over Eastern, Uva, Central, and Southern provinces.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damage caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.