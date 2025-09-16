Woman dead, seven injured in fatal accident on Southern Expressway

Woman dead, seven injured in fatal accident on Southern Expressway

September 16, 2025   06:34 am

A woman has died and seven others have been injured in an accident that occurred between the Galenigama and Kahathuduwa interchanges on the Southern Expressway.

Police stated that the accident took place in the early hours of today (16), when a van traveling from Galle to Colombo collided with the rear of a lorry.

Among the injured were the driver of the van, a male passenger, and two women.

They were admitted to the Homagama Hospital, while three children were taken to the Kalubowila Hospital for treatment.

One of the women admitted to Homagama Hospital succumbed to her injuries. Police confirmed that the deceased was a 35-year-old woman.

It has also been reported that three children were among the injured and are currently receiving treatment at the Kalubowila Hospital.

