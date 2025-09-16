Acting Director of Police Cultural Division SSP Sathish Gamage further remanded

September 16, 2025   11:55 am

The Acting Director of the Police Cultural Division, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sathish Gamage, who was arrested by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) has been further remanded, until September 30, Ada Derana reporter said.

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court ordered the further remand of the SSP, who was taken into custody under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Colombo Chief Magistrate Asanka S. Bodaragama also rejected the suspect’s bail application, said Ada Derana reporter.

The Magistrate issued the order after considering the facts presented by officials of the Bribery Commission and the defense counsel representing the suspect.

SSP Sathish Gamage was arrested and produced before court by the Bribery Commission in connection with allegations of accepting bribes amounting to approximately Rs. 14 million from drug traffickers, organized criminals, and members of the public seeking services from police.

