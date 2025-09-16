Substandard drug imports case: Indictments served on Keheliya and others

Former Minister Keheliya Rambukwella and several other defendants, accused of misusing government funds through the purchase of substandard human immunoglobulin vials during the previous government, were indicted before a three-judge bench of the Colombo High Court today (16).

After serving indictments, Deputy Solicitor General Lakmini Girihagama informed court that the Attorney General opposes granting bail to the defendants, said Ada Derana reporter.

Subsequently, the defense counsel commenced presenting facts in support of the defendants’ bail applications.