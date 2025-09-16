Substandard drug imports case: Indictments served on Keheliya and others

Substandard drug imports case: Indictments served on Keheliya and others

September 16, 2025   02:22 pm

Former Minister Keheliya Rambukwella and several other defendants, accused of misusing government funds through the purchase of substandard human immunoglobulin vials during the previous government, were indicted before a three-judge bench of the Colombo High Court today (16).

After serving indictments, Deputy Solicitor General Lakmini Girihagama informed court that the Attorney General opposes granting bail to the defendants, said Ada Derana reporter.

Subsequently, the defense counsel commenced presenting facts in support of the defendants’ bail applications.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴NEWS LIVE | Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin - 2025.09.15

🔴NEWS LIVE | Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin - 2025.09.15

Rs. 2000 currency note will be gradually introduced into the banking system: CBSL (English)

Rs. 2000 currency note will be gradually introduced into the banking system: CBSL (English)

Warm weather advisory issued for several districts including Colombo (English)

Warm weather advisory issued for several districts including Colombo (English)

Renovation of Pettah Central Bus Stand inaugurated under Presidents patronage (English)

Renovation of Pettah Central Bus Stand inaugurated under Presidents patronage (English)

Sampath Manamperi informs willingness to surrender to court through attorneys (English)

Sampath Manamperi informs willingness to surrender to court through attorneys (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm