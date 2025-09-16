Cabinet approves proposal to conduct feasibility study to ease traffic congestion in Colombo

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval to select a consultancy agency, through the procurement process, to conduct a detailed feasibility study aimed at formulating a sustainable solution to improve connectivity with major transport corridors and minimize traffic congestion at the Lotus Road crossing in Colombo, including the ramps of the Port Access Road and the extension of the coastal road.

The decision has been taken considering the heavy traffic congestion at the Lotus Roundabout area in Colombo especially during peak hours.

It has been found that the issue will be further aggravated with the completion of the Colombo Port City and the Port Access Road, and the completion of major development works currently underway in Colombo.

Accordingly, taking these matters into consideration, the Cabinet of Ministers has approved the proposal presented by the Minister of Transport, Highways, Ports, and Civil Aviation to select a consultation agency following the procurement procedure to do a detailed feasibility study to prepare a sustainable solution to improve the connectivity with the main corridors and to minimize the traffic congestion at the Lotus Crossing including the ramps of the port access road and the extension of the coastal road.