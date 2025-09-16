Cabinet approves proposal to conduct feasibility study to ease traffic congestion in Colombo

Cabinet approves proposal to conduct feasibility study to ease traffic congestion in Colombo

September 16, 2025   02:28 pm

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval to select a consultancy agency, through the procurement process, to conduct a detailed feasibility study aimed at formulating a sustainable solution to improve connectivity with major transport corridors and minimize traffic congestion at the Lotus Road crossing in Colombo, including the ramps of the Port Access Road and the extension of the coastal road.

The decision has been taken considering the heavy traffic congestion at the Lotus Roundabout area in Colombo especially during peak hours. 

It has been found that the issue will be further aggravated with the completion of the Colombo Port City and the Port Access Road, and the completion of major development works currently underway in Colombo. 

Accordingly, taking these matters into consideration, the Cabinet of Ministers has approved the proposal presented by the Minister of Transport, Highways, Ports, and Civil Aviation to select a consultation agency following the procurement procedure to do a detailed feasibility study to prepare a sustainable solution to improve the connectivity with the main corridors and to minimize the traffic congestion at the Lotus Crossing including the ramps of the port access road and the extension of the coastal road.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴NEWS LIVE | Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin - 2025.09.15

🔴NEWS LIVE | Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin - 2025.09.15

Rs. 2000 currency note will be gradually introduced into the banking system: CBSL (English)

Rs. 2000 currency note will be gradually introduced into the banking system: CBSL (English)

Warm weather advisory issued for several districts including Colombo (English)

Warm weather advisory issued for several districts including Colombo (English)

Renovation of Pettah Central Bus Stand inaugurated under Presidents patronage (English)

Renovation of Pettah Central Bus Stand inaugurated under Presidents patronage (English)

Sampath Manamperi informs willingness to surrender to court through attorneys (English)

Sampath Manamperi informs willingness to surrender to court through attorneys (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm