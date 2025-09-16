Substandard drug imports: Keheliya and other defendants granted bail

September 16, 2025   05:55 pm

A three-judge bench of the Colombo High Court has ordered the release on bail of former Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella and other defendants, who are accused of misappropriating government funds by purchasing substandard medicine during the previous government.

Accordingly, each defendant was ordered to be released on a cash bail of Rs. 500,000 and two surety bonds of Rs. 5 million each.

The court, which imposed a foreign travel ban on the defendants, also ordered that their passports be surrendered to the court.

The defendants were indicted today before a three-judge bench of the Colombo High Court.

Deputy Solicitor General Lakmini Girihagama had subsequently informed the court that the Attorney General would oppose the release of the defendants on bail.

Thereafter, the defense attorneys made a lengthy submission requesting that the defendants be released on bail.

Having considered the arguments presented by both parties, a three-judge High Court bench comprising Justices Mahesh Weeraman, Pradeep Abeyratne and Amali Ranaweera issued this order, rejecting the Attorney General Department’s request.

