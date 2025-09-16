Sri Lanka targets Indian wedding market with multi-city shows

Sri Lanka targets Indian wedding market with multi-city shows

September 16, 2025   10:18 pm

Sri Lanka Tourism is aiming to attract the growing Indian wedding market and recently organised multi-city luxury wedding shows across the country for the first time, seeking to position Sri Lanka as a wedding destination for Indian couples, covering cities including Ahmedabad, Mumbai and New Delhi.

Fourteen Sri Lankan exhibitors, including wedding planners and hotels, took part in the shows to engage directly with Indian travel agents, wedding planners and other stakeholders.

“Traditionally, our southern province destinations like Bentota, Hambantota and Weligama have been popular for Indian weddings which have the presence of hotels such as Hilton and Shangri-La that can accommodate large gatherings. However, we are now also promoting emerging destinations like Trincomalee, Pasikudah and Arugam Bay for Indian weddings,” said Buddhika Hewawasam, chairman of the Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau (SLTPB), while speaking to TTG Asia during the Delhi edition of the wedding shows.

Currently, the typical Indian wedding group visiting Sri Lanka stays for seven to 10 days, which includes pre-wedding and post-wedding ceremonies. In the past eight months alone, Sri Lanka has hosted 30 large weddings along with 50 small and mid-sized Indian weddings, according to SLTPB.

“We have the capacity to cater to double the number of Indian weddings we currently host. Our goal is to conduct these wedding shows regularly across India,” Hewawasam added, revealing plans to extend the initiative to southern Indian cities in the coming months.

Beyond B2B engagements, Sri Lanka Tourism is also focusing on consumer outreach. It plans to host familiarisation trips for social media influencers and run wedding-focused digital campaigns targeting Indian audiences.

“We will also participate in various wedding-focused events across India to showcase our diverse offerings for the segment,” Hewawasam concluded.

Source: TTGAsia

-Agencies 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴NEWS LIVE | Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin - 2025.09.15

🔴NEWS LIVE | Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin - 2025.09.15

Rs. 2000 currency note will be gradually introduced into the banking system: CBSL (English)

Rs. 2000 currency note will be gradually introduced into the banking system: CBSL (English)

Warm weather advisory issued for several districts including Colombo (English)

Warm weather advisory issued for several districts including Colombo (English)

Renovation of Pettah Central Bus Stand inaugurated under Presidents patronage (English)

Renovation of Pettah Central Bus Stand inaugurated under Presidents patronage (English)

Sampath Manamperi informs willingness to surrender to court through attorneys (English)

Sampath Manamperi informs willingness to surrender to court through attorneys (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm