Sampath Manamperi surrenders to court

Sampath Manamperi, accused of concealing two containers of raw materials allegedly used in the production of the drug “Ice” and reportedly belonging to underworld figure Kehelbaddara Padme, surrendered to the Walasmulla Magistrate’s Court today.

An attorney representing Manamperi had informed the Court of Appeal on September 15 that his client was prepared to surrender to the relevant Magistrate’s Court in connection with the discovery of the two containers in Middeniya, which were suspected to contain chemical substances used in the manufacture of crystal methamphetamine (Ice).

Following this, the Court of Appeal directed the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to take necessary measures to ensure Manamperi’s safety after his surrender. Investigating officers were also instructed to comply with this directive.

The Court’s order was issued after considering a writ petition filed by Manamperi’s legal team, which highlighted that he is wanted for arrest in connection with the incident.