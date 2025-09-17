Backhoe Saman & Thembili Lahiru to be detained till Dec. 2 for further questioning

September 17, 2025   02:14 pm

The Walasmulla Magistrate’s Court today (17) granted permission to police to detain underworld figures ‘Backhoe Saman’ and ‘Thambili Lahiru’, until December 2 in order to conduct further investigations related to the murder of Anura Vidanagamage, also known as ‘Kajja’.

Five individuals, including organized crime gang members ‘Kehelbaddara Padme’, ‘Backhoe Saman’ and ‘Thambili Lahiru’, were recently arrested in Indonesia and extradited to Sri Lanka.

The arrests were carried out through a special operation conducted jointly by a special team of the Sri Lanka Police and the Jakarta Police.

Accordingly, ‘Backhoe Saman’ and ‘Thambili Lahiru’ were produced before the Walasmulla Magistrate’s Court today.

Court granted permission to detain the duo until December 2 for further questioning regarding their alleged involvement in orchestrating the murder of Anura Vidanagamage and his two children.

The Western Province North Crimes Division had earlier informed the Colombo Magistrate’s Court that the individuals would be detained and questioned under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA).

