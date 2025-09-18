Five people at risk of dying daily due to chronic kidney disease in Sri Lanka

Approximately five individuals in Sri Lanka are at risk of dying daily due to chronic kidney disease (CKD), the National Unit for Kidney Disease Prevention and Research (NRDPRU) states.

Consultant Community Physician Dr. Chintha Gunaratne, the Director of the Unit revealed that over 1,600 people in the country died from chronic kidney-related conditions in the year 2023.

She made these remarks while speaking at a media briefing organized by the Health Promotion Bureau on kidney-related diseases.

Dr. Gunaratne further emphasized that since symptoms of kidney disease often appear at a later stage, it is essential for individuals with non-communicable diseases (NCDs) to undergo regular kidney screenings.