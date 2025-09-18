Former NLB Director Thusitha Halloluwa granted bail

Former Executive Director of the National Lotteries Board (NLB), Thusitha Halloluwa has been granted bail after being produced before the Colombo Magistrate’s Court today (18), said Ada Derana reporter.

Accordingly, Colombo Additional Magistrate Lahiru Silva ordered that Thusitha Halloluwa be released on two surety bails of Rs. 500,000 each.

The Magistrate also imposed a travel ban on the suspect, and further ordered that the suspect’s passport be impounded.

Thusitha Halloluwa who was evading court was arrested in Colpetty on August 19.

He was arrested in relation to a shooting incident involving the vehicle of Halloluwa in Narahenpita.