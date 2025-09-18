Businessman arrested for selling foreign cigarettes to schoolchildren

Businessman arrested for selling foreign cigarettes to schoolchildren

September 18, 2025   02:11 pm

A businessman has been arrested by the police on suspicion of selling illegally imported cigarettes to schoolchildren in the Thanamalwila area.

It has been revealed that the suspect had provided these cigarettes of various flavors to a school student to sell to fellow students, Ada Derana reporter said. 

Investigations revealed that the suspect had supplied the illegal foreign cigarettes to the student, instructing to sell the cigarettes.  The cigarettes, purchased from the businessman at Rs. 100 per stick, were resold by the student at a price of Rs. 200 at the school premises, police said.

After a student of the same school had informed the principal, the student selling the cigarettes was brought in and searched, where two foreign cigarettes were found in the student’s possession. 

Following information provided to the Thanamalwila Police Inspector in this regard, the suspect’s business premises was raided, resulting in the seizure of 690 sticks of foreign cigarettes and Rs. 360,000 in cash allegedly earned from sales.

The suspect is scheduled to be produced before the Hambantota Magistrate’s Court.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

President inaugurated resumption of KadawathaMirigama Expressway construction (English)

President inaugurated resumption of KadawathaMirigama Expressway construction (English)

'Backhoe Saman' & 'Thembili Lahiru' to be detained till Dec. 2 for further questioning (English)

'Backhoe Saman' & 'Thembili Lahiru' to be detained till Dec. 2 for further questioning (English)

CEB workers launch sick leave trade union action today (English)

CEB workers launch sick leave trade union action today (English)

CAA conducts raids in Colombo following reports of vendors hoarding Keeri Samba Rice (English)

CAA conducts raids in Colombo following reports of vendors hoarding Keeri Samba Rice (English)

Ada Derana 6.55 p.m. news bulletin

Ada Derana 6.55 p.m. news bulletin

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

I am humbly proud to have been a peoples leader: Mahinda Rajapaksa (English)

I am humbly proud to have been a peoples leader: Mahinda Rajapaksa (English)