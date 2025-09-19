Fairly heavy rainfall expected in parts of the island today

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Northern and North-western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts today (19), the Department of Meteorology said.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Eastern and Uva provinces and in Hambantota district after 1.00 p.m.

Fairly heavy falls above 50 mm are likely at some places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Fairly strong winds of about (30-40) kmph can be expected at times over Western slopes of the central hills and in North-central and North-western provinces and in Trincomalee and Hambantota districts, the Met. Department added.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.