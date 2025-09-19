Fairly heavy rainfall expected in parts of the island today

Fairly heavy rainfall expected in parts of the island today

September 19, 2025   06:39 am

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Northern and North-western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts today (19), the Department of Meteorology said.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Eastern and Uva provinces and in Hambantota district after 1.00 p.m. 

Fairly heavy falls above 50 mm are likely at some places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts. 

Fairly strong winds of about (30-40) kmph can be expected at times over Western slopes of the central hills and in North-central and North-western provinces and in Trincomalee and Hambantota districts, the Met. Department added. 

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

'We acknowledge past mistakes, but railways show no progress' - Minister Bimal (English)

'We acknowledge past mistakes, but railways show no progress' - Minister Bimal (English)

'We acknowledge past mistakes, but railways show no progress' - Minister Bimal (English)

2026 Appropriation Bill sets total govt expenditure at Rs. 4.43 trillion (English)

2026 Appropriation Bill sets total govt expenditure at Rs. 4.43 trillion (English)

Minister Wasantha Samarasinghe's assets under scrutiny (English)

Minister Wasantha Samarasinghe's assets under scrutiny (English)

Public consultation on proposed electricity tariff revision to begin today (English)

Public consultation on proposed electricity tariff revision to begin today (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

President inaugurated resumption of KadawathaMirigama Expressway construction (English)

President inaugurated resumption of KadawathaMirigama Expressway construction (English)

'Backhoe Saman' & 'Thembili Lahiru' to be detained till Dec. 2 for further questioning (English)

'Backhoe Saman' & 'Thembili Lahiru' to be detained till Dec. 2 for further questioning (English)