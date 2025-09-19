Over 700 individuals arrested during special island-wide police raids

Sri Lanka Police announced that a total of 736 suspects were arrested yesterday (18) during island-wide operations conducted to prevent crime and curb drug-related activities.

The special operations were carried out across all regional police divisions at the divisional level.

According to police, 28,705 individuals were subjected to inspection during the course of these operations.

In addition, 50 motorists were arrested for drunk driving, while 20 others were taken into custody for reckless driving, the Police further stated.