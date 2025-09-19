Govt Analyst report confirms samples from Middeniya contained chemicals used in making Ice

The Government Analyst’s Department has informed Sri Lanka Police that the samples obtained from Middeniya have been confirmed to contain chemicals used in the production of Crystal Methamphetamine, also known as ‘Ice’, sources told Ada Derana.

The Government Analyst’s Department has handed over its report following the tests carried out on the samples obtained from the chemicals recently found in a property in the Middeniya area.

Police sources said that according to the relevant report, they have been confirmed to be chemicals used to manufacture the drug ‘Ice’.

The Western Province North Crime Division recovered about 50,000 kilograms of chemicals from the Middeniya area on September 6, which were suspected to be used to manufacture ‘Ice” drugs in the country by major drug traffickers known as ‘Kehelbaddara Padme’ and ‘Kudu Nilanga’.

The stock of chemicals was recovered according to information uncovered during the interrogation of underworld figure ‘Bako Saman’, who was recently arrested in Indonesia along with ‘Kehelbaddara Padme’, by the Western North Crime Division.

Subsequently, the relevant chemical samples were forwarded to the National Dangerous Drugs Control Board and the Government Analyst’s Department for testing.

The report of the National Dangerous Drugs Control Board in this regard was released recently and it was stated that 17 out of 20 samples of the chemicals contained chemicals used to make the drug ‘Ice’.

Meanwhile, the report of the investigation conducted by the Government Analyst’s Department regarding the relevant chemicals was handed over to the police today (19).

Police sources said that the report has confirmed that the chemicals found in the Middeniya area are chemicals used to make the drug Crystal Methamphetamine, also known as ‘Ice’.