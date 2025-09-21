Several spells of showers expected in parts of the island

Prevailing showery and windy condition over the south western parts of the island is expected to continue today (21), the Department of Meteorology said.

Showers will occur at times in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle, Matara, Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya districts. Fairly heavy falls of about 75 mm are likely at some places.

Several spells of showers may occur in Northern and North-western provinces.

Showers or thundershowers are likely at a few places in Uva province and in Ampara and Batticaloa districts after 2.00 p.m.

Fairly strong winds of about (30-40) kmph can be expected at times over Western slopes of the central hills and in Central, North-central and North-western provinces and in Trincomalee and Hambantota districts, the Met. Department added.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning and temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers.