Several spells of showers expected in parts of the island

Several spells of showers expected in parts of the island

September 21, 2025   06:29 am

Prevailing showery and windy condition over the south western parts of the island is expected to continue today (21), the Department of Meteorology said.

Showers will occur at times in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle, Matara, Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya districts. Fairly heavy falls of about 75 mm are likely at some places. 

Several spells of showers may occur in Northern and North-western provinces. 

Showers or thundershowers are likely at a few places in Uva province and in Ampara and Batticaloa districts after 2.00 p.m. 

Fairly strong winds of about (30-40) kmph can be expected at times over Western slopes of the central hills and in Central, North-central and North-western provinces and in Trincomalee and Hambantota districts, the Met. Department added.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning and temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Certain individuals spread corruption under the guise of donations - MP Dilith (English)

Certain individuals spread corruption under the guise of donations - MP Dilith (English)

Certain individuals spread corruption under the guise of donations - MP Dilith (English)

All public transport drivers must obtain 'PT' licenses by December 31 - Minister Bimal (English)

All public transport drivers must obtain 'PT' licenses by December 31 - Minister Bimal (English)

CEB trade union reps walk out of talks in protest (English)

CEB trade union reps walk out of talks in protest (English)

Former President Ranil to join UNP's 79th anniversary celebration (English)

Former President Ranil to join UNP's 79th anniversary celebration (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

Main target for 2026 Budget is to develop infrastructure to attract investors - Dy Ministe (English)

Main target for 2026 Budget is to develop infrastructure to attract investors - Dy Ministe (English)

NPP politicians respond to accusations levelled over their assets and properties (English)

NPP politicians respond to accusations levelled over their assets and properties (English)