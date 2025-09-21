All passenger transport drivers required to obtain PT License by December 31  Transport Minister

Minister of Transport, Highways, Ports and Civil Aviation Bimal Rathnayake has stated that it is mandatory to all drivers engaged in passenger transport to obtain a “PT License” (Public Transport License) before December 31.

Transport Minister made this statement during a meeting held in Ampara yesterday (20).

He emphasized that the preparations for the license are underway and will be enforced by the end of this year.

Minister Rathnayake noted that seat belts have now been made compulsory. He acknowledged that some buses were originally manufactured without seat belts but stressed that buses are being modified.

The Minister further said:

“Some drivers are tying to mislead both the authorities and the police using the strap of the child’s school bag. It is not appropriate to entrust the safety of 50 passengers to such drivers. We have therefore decided that only responsible drivers should be engaged in public transport.”

He further reiterated that every driver engaged in transporting passengers must obtain the PT License by the December 31 deadline.