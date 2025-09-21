Duo arrested in connection with assault on German nationals in Unawatuna

Two individuals involved in a tourism sector in Rumassala, Unawatuna, have been arrested by the Tourist Police in connection with an alleged assault on a group of German nationals.

The incident reportedly occurred earlier this morning (21).

According to statements given by the German tourists to the Tourist Police, a group of individuals arrived in a motor vehicle and assaulted them after parking their own three-wheeler nearby.

The Unawatuna Tourist Police had acted swiftly and arrested the suspects shortly after the incident was reported.

The suspects have been handed over to the Habaraduwa Police and are scheduled to be produced before court tomorrow (22).