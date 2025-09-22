Showers expected in parts of the island today

The Department of Meteorology said that the prevailing showery and windy conditions over the southwestern parts of the island are expected to continue.

Showers will occur at times in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle, Matara, Kandy, and Nuwara Eliya districts.

A few showers may occur in the North Western Province, the Department said.

Showers or thundershowers are likely at a few places in Uva Province and in Ampara and Batticaloa districts after 2.00 p.m.

Fairly strong winds of about 30–40 kmph can be expected at times over the western slopes of the central hills and in Central, Northern, North Central, and North Western provinces and in Trincomalee and Hambantota districts.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damage caused by lightning and temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers.