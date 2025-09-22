Gazette issued declaring services related electricity supply as essential public services

An Extraordinary Gazette notification has been issued by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, declaring all services connected to the supply of electricity as essential public services.

Exercising the powers vested in him under Section 2 of the Essential Public Services Act, No. 61 of 1979, the President has taken steps to designate electricity-related services as essential to the life of the community.

The order, issued yesterday (21), states that services provided by any Public Corporation, Government Department, Local Authority, or Co-operative Society engaged in the supply of electricity are likely to be impeded or interrupted, thereby necessitating the declaration.

With this declaration, all services related to electricity supply will now be treated as essential public services with immediate effect.

The gazette notification was issued by Secretary to the President, Dr. N. S. Kumanayake, on behalf of the President.