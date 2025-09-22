President to leave for US today to attend UN General Assembly

President to leave for US today to attend UN General Assembly

September 22, 2025   06:55 am

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake is scheduled to leave for the United States today (22).

During this visit, President Dissanayake is expected to attend the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

The President will address the UN General Assembly on Wednesday (24) at 3:15 p.m., according to the President’s Media Division (PMD).

During the visit, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake is also scheduled to hold bilateral discussions with the Secretary-General of the United Nations and several world leaders.

The President will also attend a meeting with members of the Sri Lankan community residing in the United States.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment, and Tourism Vijitha Herath will accompany President Anura Kumara Dissanayake on his official visit.

