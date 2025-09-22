Woman arrested for illegal excavation in Ethimale

A female suspect engaged in the illegal excavation of artifacts in the Gemunupura area, within the Ethimale Police Division, has been arrested along with excavation equipment.

The raid was carried out by a team of officers from the Ethimale Police Station, acting on a tip-off.

The arrested suspect has been identified as a 29-year-old resident of Gemunupura, Ethimale, said police.

According to police, another individual who was present at the site managed to flee. Police have seized a motorcycle believed to belong to the absconding suspect.

Further investigations are being conducted by the Ethimale Police to apprehend the suspect who evaded arrest.

