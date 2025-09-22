EPF Mobile Service Week to begin today in Jaffna

September 22, 2025   08:41 am

The Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) Mobile Service Week, organized by the Ministry of Labor, is scheduled to commence today (22).

According to the Ministry, the inaugural program will be held in Jaffna at 9.00 a.m. under the patronage of Deputy Minister of Labor Mahinda Jayasinghe.

Following the inauguration, the EPF Mobile Service Week will be conducted islandwide.

The Ministry further stated that a range of services will be available through the program, including resolving issues related to EPF members, providing employment opportunities through job fairs, and offering legal advice and guidance.

