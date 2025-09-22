President Dissanayake to undertake an official visit to Japan

President Dissanayake to undertake an official visit to Japan

September 22, 2025   09:15 am

At the invitation of the Government of Japan, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake will undertake an Official Visit to Japan from September 27-30, 2025. 

During the visit, President Dissanayake will have an audience with His Majesty the Emperor of Japan and he will hold a summit meeting with the Japanese Prime Minister on a wide range of issues of mutual interest, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism said.

President Dissanayake will address a Business Forum attended by high-level representatives of key Japanese businesses and investors in Tokyo focused on emerging economic opportunities in Sri Lanka. 

President Dissanayake will also attend “EXPO 2025 Osaka” as a Guest of the Government of Japan on the occasion of Sri Lanka Day at the Expo 2025. The event aims to highlight Sri Lanka’s cultural heritage and economic potential before an international audience, the statement said.

According to the statement, the President will also address members of the Sri Lankan expatriate community residing in Japan. 

President Dissanayake will be accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism Vijitha Herath and senior Government officials.

The visit to Japan will further consolidate and deepen the longstanding bonds of friendship and cooperation between the two countries, the Ministry stated.

