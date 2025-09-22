Weapons & ammunition belonging to Sampath Manamperi found in Middeniya

Weapons & ammunition belonging to Sampath Manamperi found in Middeniya

September 22, 2025   09:27 am

Police have recovered a 9mm pistol, two T-56 magazines, 115 rounds of T-56 ammunition, and a hand grenade, suspected to belong to Sampath Manamperi. 

The items were discovered buried in a plot of land in Middeniya, the Police Media Spokesman stated. 

Sampath Manamperi is currently in remand over the earlier recovery of buried containers containing chemicals.

The Walasmulla Magistrate’s Court on September 17 granted the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) permission to detain Sampath Manamperi for seven days for questioning. He is accused of concealing two containers of raw materials reportedly used in the production of the drug ‘Ice,’ allegedly belonging to underworld figure Kehelbaddara Padme.

Following the court order, PNB officers are questioning Sampath Manamperi regarding the recent discovery of the two containers in Middeniya.

Sampath Manamperi had surrendered to the Walasmulla Magistrate’s Court on September 17.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Buddhist clergy and scholars meet PM for discussion on education policy (English)

Buddhist clergy and scholars meet PM for discussion on education policy (English)

Buddhist clergy and scholars meet PM for discussion on education policy (English)

NPP govt taking credit for what previous govt achieved, claims former MP (English)

NPP govt taking credit for what previous govt achieved, claims former MP (English)

CEB workers to intensify trade union action amidst standoff with govt (English)

CEB workers to intensify trade union action amidst standoff with govt (English)

Complaint filed with Bribery Comm. alleging irregularity in Litro Gas tender procedure (English)

Complaint filed with Bribery Comm. alleging irregularity in Litro Gas tender procedure (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.09.21

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.09.21

Certain individuals spread corruption under the guise of donations - MP Dilith (English)

Certain individuals spread corruption under the guise of donations - MP Dilith (English)

All public transport drivers must obtain 'PT' licenses by December 31 - Minister Bimal (English)

All public transport drivers must obtain 'PT' licenses by December 31 - Minister Bimal (English)