Weapons & ammunition belonging to Sampath Manamperi found in Middeniya

Police have recovered a 9mm pistol, two T-56 magazines, 115 rounds of T-56 ammunition, and a hand grenade, suspected to belong to Sampath Manamperi.

The items were discovered buried in a plot of land in Middeniya, the Police Media Spokesman stated.

Sampath Manamperi is currently in remand over the earlier recovery of buried containers containing chemicals.

The Walasmulla Magistrate’s Court on September 17 granted the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) permission to detain Sampath Manamperi for seven days for questioning. He is accused of concealing two containers of raw materials reportedly used in the production of the drug ‘Ice,’ allegedly belonging to underworld figure Kehelbaddara Padme.

Following the court order, PNB officers are questioning Sampath Manamperi regarding the recent discovery of the two containers in Middeniya.

Sampath Manamperi had surrendered to the Walasmulla Magistrate’s Court on September 17.