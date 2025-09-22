Two bodies recovered from Tangalle house under renovation

September 22, 2025   09:38 am

Police have recovered two bodies from an old house currently being renovated in the Seenimodara area of Tangalle.

In addition, another body is lying at the hospital morgue, of a person who died shortly after being admitted to the Tangalle Base Hospital, Ada Derana reporter said. 

During the investigation, 10 packets of the drug ‘ICE’ have also been seized from a lorry which was parked near the premises. 

Police have commenced further investigations into the incident, while the Government Analyst is conducting post-mortem examinations.

 

