Two bodies recovered from Tangalle house under renovation

Police have recovered two bodies from an old house currently being renovated in the Seenimodara area of Tangalle.

In addition, another body is lying at the hospital morgue, of a person who died shortly after being admitted to the Tangalle Base Hospital, Ada Derana reporter said.

During the investigation, 10 packets of the drug ‘ICE’ have also been seized from a lorry which was parked near the premises.

Police have commenced further investigations into the incident, while the Government Analyst is conducting post-mortem examinations.