Hearing of case against Yoshitha and his grandmother adjourned

The Colombo High Court has ordered that the case filed by the Attorney General against Yoshitha Rajapaksa, son of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, and his grandmother, Daisy Forrest, over the alleged unlawful acquisition of assets worth approximately Rs. 73 million, be recalled on October 15.

Yoshitha Rajapaksa and his grandmother, Daisy Forrest, who are named as defendants, appeared in court when the case was called.

The Court subsequently ordered that the case be taken up on October 15, said Ada Derana reporter.

The case was filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act by the Attorney General against Yoshitha Rajapaksa and Daisy Forrest, alleging they unlawfully acquired assets and property worth approximately Rs. 73 million.