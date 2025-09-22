Hearing of case against Yoshitha and his grandmother adjourned

Hearing of case against Yoshitha and his grandmother adjourned

September 22, 2025   10:44 am

The Colombo High Court has ordered that the case filed by the Attorney General against Yoshitha Rajapaksa, son of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, and his grandmother, Daisy Forrest, over the alleged unlawful acquisition of assets worth approximately Rs. 73 million, be recalled on October 15.

Yoshitha Rajapaksa and his grandmother, Daisy Forrest, who are named as defendants, appeared in court when the case was called.

The Court subsequently ordered that the case be taken up on October 15, said Ada Derana reporter.

The case was filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act by the Attorney General against Yoshitha Rajapaksa and Daisy Forrest, alleging they unlawfully acquired assets and property worth approximately Rs. 73 million.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Buddhist clergy and scholars meet PM for discussion on education policy (English)

Buddhist clergy and scholars meet PM for discussion on education policy (English)

NPP govt taking credit for what previous govt achieved, claims former MP (English)

NPP govt taking credit for what previous govt achieved, claims former MP (English)

CEB workers to intensify trade union action amidst standoff with govt (English)

CEB workers to intensify trade union action amidst standoff with govt (English)

Complaint filed with Bribery Comm. alleging irregularity in Litro Gas tender procedure (English)

Complaint filed with Bribery Comm. alleging irregularity in Litro Gas tender procedure (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.09.21

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.09.21

Certain individuals spread corruption under the guise of donations - MP Dilith (English)

Certain individuals spread corruption under the guise of donations - MP Dilith (English)